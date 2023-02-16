The Accomack County Board of Supervisors heard a presentation from the School Board on this year’s budget request at their meeting Wednesday. Superintendent C’hris Holland gave an update on projects in which the school system is engaged including the addition of new playground equipment at the elementary schools, improvements at Tangier School, and an update on the school system program to help students catch up using Saturday classes. Holland said that nearly 300 students have attended the make up sessions and they have been very successful.

Accomack County Schools F’inance Director Beth Onley told the Board that their proposed budget calls for a 5% pay increase for school employees but those figures are tentative pending the resolution of the state budget in Richmond. Onley said that the raises could be even more.T

The Board of Supervisors then voted to bring the County budget to public hearing at their regular meeting on March 15.