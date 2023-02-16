The Regional Basketball Playoff Schedule has been announced.
Boys Basketball Division 2 Pairings
The Eastern Shore District Champion Nandua boys basketball team received the #3 seed in the bracket. Nandua will host Tuesday February 21st at 7:30 pm. Admissions will be $8.00. They will play the winner of Friday’s game of #6 seed Greensville vs # 11 seed Poquoson. *
The Arcadia boys basketball team received the #10 seed in the bracket. Arcadia will travel on Thursday to play Bruton who is the # 7 seed. The winner will travel to play #2 seed Brunswick on Tuesday February 21st.
Girls Basketball Division 2 Pairings
The Eastern Shore District Champion Nandua girls basketball team received the #4 seed in the girls bracket and will host Tuesday February 21st at 6pm. Admissions will be $8.00. They will play the winner of Friday’s game of #5 seed Windsor vs #12 seed Thomas Jefferson. *
The Arcadia girls basketball team received the #11 seed in the girls bracket. Arcadia will travel on Thursday to play Greensville who is the #6 seed. The winner will travel to play #3 seed Poquoson on Tuesday February 21st.
Boys Basketball Division 1 Pairings
The Northampton Yellow Jackets boys basketball team received the #3 seed in the boys bracket. The Yellow Jackets will host on Monday February 20th against #6 seed Charles City. *
Girls Basketball Division 1 Pairings