The Accomack County Board of Supervisors approved a budget amendment to add $2,819,446 to the budget from CARES Act funding.

Of this amount, $779,426 is being distributed to the County’s 14 incorporated towns. Most of the remaining funding is being used to provide financial assistance to small businesses and waterman. Applications for County small business assistance grants will open on July 6th at 10 a.m. Applicants can apply on line at the county’s web site. Assistant County Administrator Rich Morrison urged businesses looking to apply should visit the county web site well in advance so they can have the required information in hand when they sit down to apply.

County Administrator Mike Mason said there were 82 applicants for waterman funding. The county will distribute 20 grants of $5000. Mason said that the selections will be made by Monday and the chosen applicants will be informed via email. Mason said that the money should be issued by July 6.

