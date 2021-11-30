Both Accomack and Northampton Counties reported no COVID cases, no hospitalizations and no deaths for the second day. The reports from the Virginia Department of Heath cover cases for Friday November 26 and Monday November 29. While this may not mean that COVID is no longer a threat, after a year and a half of bad pandemic news, this certainly is a bright spot especially as we head into the Christmas holiday season.

On Fox news Monday night, Dr. Scott Atlas said that the public should not expect COVID to go away. He said that there will be pockets of the virus including new variations for the foreseeable future. Atlas also said that through vaccinations and new treatments the COVID virus will become quite manageable and will resemble flu strains that change on a yearly basis. Atlas also said the new COVID strains may not be as serious as the original virus.