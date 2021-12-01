Funeral services for Donnie Matthews of Greenbush will be conducted from the chapel of the William’s-Parksley Funeral Home on Sunday afternoon at 2, with The Reverend Wayne Asbury officiating. Interment will follow in the Liberty Cemetery. There will be a visitation at the funeral home on Saturday evening from 6 until 8.

Flowers will he accepted or contributions in Donnie’s memory may be made to Riverside Shore Hospice, P.O. Box 615, Onley, VA 23419 or to Independent Pilgrim Church, 19422 Greenbush Road, Greenbush, VA 23357.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhom s.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.

