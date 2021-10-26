An accident at the state line on Tuesday resulted in one victim being transported to the hospital. The two car accident occured at approximately 1:40 p.m. Traffic was reduced to one lane in each direction for approximately one hour while it was being investigated and cleared. New Church, Greenbackville, Pocomoke City, Bloxom and the Accomack Department of Public Safety responded.
