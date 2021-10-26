- Looking for a small boat. Reasonably priced 757-921-8021
- Looking for a used Chevy Traverse in good condition 757-414-3387
- Female goat for sale 757-710-3192
- THOMPSON CENTER HAWKINS MUZZLELOADER
50 CAL PERCUSSION $200.00 757-787-3069
- Two electric heaters $50, vintage cast iron xmas tree stand, Looking for a colt 45 or 44 pistol 757-387-7506
- Looking for an enclosed trailer 6’x12′ call 709-4287
- New H/P desktop $300, 3 ton jack $225, looking for dog free to good home or reasonable priced 757-387-0650
- LF place to rent in MD, VA, DE, LF 16′-20′ 2 axle car trailer, 2004 Chevy Silverado $3,900 302-519-1311
- 2 Yazoo 60″ mowers $3,600, 2007 Honda VTX m/c $3,500, set of tires for Ranger p/u $300 894-5713
- Pick up tool box $150 894-9564
- 2 back pack leaf blowers 710-0810
- RX70 dirt bike $2,000, heavy duty tool box $1,000, LF handyman 443-880-1331
- 2003 Dodge utility van $1,000, mini bike $100 710-1489
- Sears 42″ riding mower fix or for parts $175, trolling motor $60 709-4164
- 2000 Dodge Dakota pick up not running $800 709-0466
- 2000 VW Jetta needs slave cylinder owner has one $2,800 if he fixes or $2,300 you can fix 894-6319
- John Deere 525 mower, 36″ snapper mower, LF drum set Pearl, Tama, DW 387-7697
- 40 gal elec. water heater $150, 737 Diesel Bobcat $10,500, trailer $7.500 757-710-5238
- 42″ pull behind lawn sweeper $125, Log splitter $800 678-5454
