  1. Looking for a small boat. Reasonably priced 757-921-8021
  2. Looking for a used Chevy Traverse in good condition 757-414-3387
  3. Female goat for sale 757-710-3192
  4. THOMPSON CENTER HAWKINS MUZZLELOADER
    50 CAL PERCUSSION $200.00 757-787-3069
  5. Two electric heaters $50, vintage cast iron xmas tree stand, Looking for a colt 45 or 44 pistol 757-387-7506
  6. Looking for an enclosed trailer 6’x12′  call 709-4287
  7. New H/P desktop $300, 3 ton jack $225, looking for dog free to good home or reasonable priced 757-387-0650
  8. LF place to rent in MD, VA, DE, LF 16′-20′ 2 axle car trailer, 2004 Chevy Silverado $3,900  302-519-1311
  9. 2 Yazoo 60″ mowers $3,600, 2007 Honda VTX m/c $3,500, set of tires for Ranger p/u $300 894-5713
  10. Pick up tool box $150  894-9564
  11. 2 back pack leaf blowers 710-0810
  12. RX70 dirt bike $2,000, heavy duty tool box $1,000, LF handyman 443-880-1331
  13. 2003 Dodge utility van $1,000, mini bike $100 710-1489
  14. Sears 42″ riding mower fix or for parts $175, trolling motor $60 709-4164
  15. 2000 Dodge Dakota pick up not running $800  709-0466
  16. 2000 VW Jetta needs slave cylinder owner has one $2,800 if he fixes or $2,300 you can fix  894-6319
  17. John Deere 525 mower, 36″ snapper mower, LF drum set Pearl, Tama, DW 387-7697
  18. 40 gal elec. water heater $150, 737 Diesel Bobcat $10,500, trailer $7.500 757-710-5238
  19. 42″ pull behind lawn sweeper $125, Log splitter $800  678-5454