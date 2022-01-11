A long time Eastern Shore civic leader passed away in Florida recently. Caramine Kellam, formerly of Franktown passed away after a long illness.

Caramine was the daughter of Polk and Amine Kellam and was active in numerous local organizations. Caramine retired to Florida in 2016 but before that was a mainstay of several local Boards of Directors and civic groups.

She was integral to the success of numerous health-related projects, including the Eastern Shore Rural Health Systems Board, American Medical Association Alliance Board of Directors, and Riverside Health Systems of Directors. Caramine was the first woman–and the only repeat– chairman of the board for the Northampton-Accomack Memorial Hospital: During her two terms, she piloted it through a name change and helped forge an affiliation with Riverside Health System, which led to the building of a new hospital on the Shore. Caramine’s talents benefited many organizations, including the Colonial Dames, Daughters of the American Revolution, The Eastern Shore of Virginia Historical Society Board, Eastern Shore Community College, as well as several churches, including Belle Haven Presbyterian Church, Johnsons Methodist Church in Machipongo, Va, and Church of the Good Shepherd Episcopal Church in Punta Gorda, Fla.

A local memorial service will be scheduled for a later date.

.