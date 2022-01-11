- Female guniea pig 7577103192
- One kitten taken, her sister needs to be with her, 7577877351
- LOOKING FOR BURN BARRELS WILL BUY 50S 60S MUSIC CDS CALL 387-0650
- Looking for a young male goat, willing to trade for a adult female 7577103192
- Looking to work with private patients and private office spaces to clean. I have great references and work ethic. Serious inquiries only! 7573872473
- Home Indoor Air Quality sensor for sale, detects viruses and mold. $100.00 7578548728
- LF someone to light and repair my pellet stove. Experienced with repair of pellet stoves only. 7577094220
- LF small clay pots for gardening seed starting trays old green house table or bench any large amount of pots plastic or clay call please leave return number if no answer 980-264-2266
- Wood working equipment for serious wood working, all freestanding Joyner 6-8 inch, Jet sander 18 inches, Air vac clamp requires air compressor. $1500 everything 7579909136
- Lf a kerosene stove reasonable price 7578947577
- Lf a 16 inch steel rim 5 volt pattern gm 7575052611
- Lf a room to rent between parksley and melfa 7577094685
- Seagler oil stove GIVING AWAY works fine. Must pick it up 7576950767 call after 5
- Lf an affordable plumber 7576655414
- 14 inch handheld steel cutoff saw 6 years old $700 7108365
