Rep. Elaine Luria (D-VA), announced a $4,990,091 grant award for the Eastern Shore Rural Health System through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to support local health care centers that provide services to geographically isolated and economic and medically vulnerable populations.

“This nearly $5 million investment to the Eastern Shore Rural Health System will expand high quality health care and medical services to the residents of the Eastern Shore,” Rep. Luria said. “Getting more resources to our rural communities and the Eastern Shore is one of my top priorities, and this grant award will expand quality, affordable, accessible health care services for residents to get care when they need it.”

“We are grateful for continued support from the Health Resources and Services Administration that allows us to care for Eastern Shore residents regardless of their ability to pay. With this funding, Eastern Shore Rural Health provides care to people who are uninsured, isolated or medically vulnerable. Support from HRSA and elected officials like Congresswoman Luria allowed Rural Health to provide medical, dental and behavioral health services to nearly 31,000 patients last fiscal year,” said Matt Clay Chief Executive Officer of Eastern Shore Rural Health System.

In 2021, the Eastern Shore Rural Health System received a combined more than $5.7 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan to support COVID-19 testing, treatment, and vaccination efforts.

