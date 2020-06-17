The Accomack County Board of Supervisors considered a request by the Eastern Shore Public Library Foundation to provide a change order to increase the contract that R.H. Contracting would receive for building the new library by $239,812. This increase will enable the Library Foundation to receive a $500,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities to help construct the Heritage Center.

In order to receive the grant, R.H. Contracting must become compliant with the Davis-Bacon Act which requires projects receiving Federal funding to be paid certain wages, benefits and overtime. Until this point, no Federal funds were involved in the project but in order to become eligible for the funding, compliance with the Davis Bacon Act must occur.

The Library Foundation would then reimburse the County for the amount of the increase with money from the grant using the balance for furniture, alarms, audio visual equipment and other necessary items to complete the Heritage Center.

The issue was to determine if the county agreed to provide the $239,000 change order, at what point would the county lose the money if the NEH grant was not awarded. The contractor needs the change order to be executed by June 24.

Supervisor Robert Crockett moved to authorize the County Administrator to sign the change order under the following conditions.

That the county receives official notice that the grant has been approved and a letter stating that all of the requirements have been met, and that the Library Foundation agrees to reimburse the County through reduced annual funding until the County has been repaid.

The motion was passed unanimously.

