On Saturday Dec. 10th the 3rd Annual Kindness for Kippers Toy Drive was held.

Many members of the community stopped by to see Santa and his elves, took in views of the wonderful display and made a donation.

If anyone is still interested in donating please drop off a new unwrapped toy or stuffed animal at Kiptopeke Elementary or Northampton High School by Wednesday December 14th.

Thank you everyone for donating to help our Kippers!