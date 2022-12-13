The launch of Rocket Lab’s Electron rocket from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility is scheduled no earlier than Thursday, Dec. 15, due to range/airspace availability.

NASA continues to work with the FAA in scheduling the airspace and providing final required safety documentation prior to supporting launch.

This is the first Electron launch from Wallops and first-ever use of the jointly-developed Pegasus automated flight termination system for U.S. Electron launches derived from NASA’s Autonomous Flight Termination Unit (NAFTU). The FAA has approved both NAFTU and Pegasus to support this flight, and the NASA Wallops Range Safety team has verified Rocket Lab has met all NASA launch range safety criteria to move forward with launch operations.

The launch countdown will be carried live on WESR.