The Eastern Shore reported 33 additional COVID-19 test positives Monday morning, with 29 in Accomack and four in Northampton. Accomack also reported four additional hospitalizations and Northampton two. The Eastern Shore processed 57 tests for a test positive rate of 57%.

Virginia reported 2,736 additional COVID-19 test positives with 1035 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports statewide hospitalizations increased by 31 to 2,433 currently. Virginia has 7,002 beds available for potential COVID-19 patients.

Six additional deaths were reported statewide.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 17,997 tests for a test positive rate of 15.2%.

