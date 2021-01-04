Loretta Moore Conrow, affectionately known as MomMom, 78, wife of the late James L. Conrow and a resident of Cheriton, VA, formerly of Cape Charles, VA, passed away Friday, January 1, 2021, at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onancock, VA. A native of Oyster, VA, she was the daughter of the late Charles W. Moore and the late Bertha Groce Moore. She was a retired EKG Technician for Shore Memorial Hospital, member of Lower Northampton Baptist Church, an avid bridge player, and above all else a loving and dedicated wife and mother.

She is survived by two sons, James G. Conrow and his wife, Lisa, of Florida, and Jeffrey E. Conrow and his wife, Cheryl, of Cape Charles; two sisters, Diana Munari and her husband, Harry, of Virginia Beach, VA, and Brenda Carpenter and her husband, Bob, of Cherrystone, VA; five grandchildren, Whitney, Amanda, Luke, Avianna, and Alaina; and two great grandchildren, Finley Turner and Amelia Giarratano. She was predeceased by a son, John Conrow.

A graveside service will be conducted Saturday, January 9, 2021, at 2:00PM at Cape Charles Cemetery with Reverend Jeff Conrow officiating. In the event of severe weather, the service location will be changed to Lower Northampton Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Randy Custis Memorial Park, Post Office Box 243 Nassawadox, VA 23413.

