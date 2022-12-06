Below you’ll find the complete list of winners from the 2022 Chincoteague Old-Fashioned Christmas Parade.
COMMERCIAL
1st Place – Lowes of Pocomoke
2nd Place – Derrickson Construction
NON-COMMERCIAL
1st Place – Covenant Church Chincoteague
2nd Place – Union Baptist Church
JUNIOR MARCHING UNIT
1st Place – All About Dance
2nd Place – Boy Scout Troop 323
MARCHING BANDS
1st Place – Northern Virginia Firefighters Pipes & Drums
2nd Place – Accomack County Combined Marching Band
DECORATED BOAT
1st Place – Goldsborough’s Marine
2nd Place – USCG AIDS to Navigation
EQUESTRIAN
1st Place – Chincoteague Pony Drill Team
2nd Place – n/a
MISCELLANEOUS
1st Place – Vernon McIntosh
2nd Place – Toyland Cruisers
JUDGE’S AWARD – BEST IN SHOW (Best represented “Christmas in Toyland” theme)
Covenant Church Chincoteague
FIRE COMPANY AWARDS:
MOST FIREFIGHTERS IN LINE
1st Place – Atlantic Volunteer Fire & Rescue
2nd Place – Powellville Volunteer Fire Company
MOST EQUIPMENT
Atlantic Volunteer Fire & Rescue
OLDEST EQUIPMENT (MOTORIZED)
Atlantic Volunteer Fire & Rescue
OLDEST EQUIPMENT (NON-MOTORIZED)
Atlantic Volunteer Fire & Rescue
LONGEST DISTANCE TRAVELED
Powellville Volunteer Fire Company
BEST COMPANY OVERALL
Parksley Volunteer Fire Company