Below you’ll find the complete list of winners from the 2022 Chincoteague Old-Fashioned Christmas Parade.

COMMERCIAL
1st Place – Lowes of Pocomoke
2nd Place – Derrickson Construction

NON-COMMERCIAL
1st Place – Covenant Church Chincoteague
2nd Place – Union Baptist Church

JUNIOR MARCHING UNIT
1st Place – All About Dance
2nd Place – Boy Scout Troop 323

MARCHING BANDS
1st Place – Northern Virginia Firefighters Pipes & Drums

2nd Place – Accomack County Combined Marching Band

DECORATED BOAT

1st Place – Goldsborough’s Marine

2nd Place – USCG AIDS to Navigation

EQUESTRIAN

1st Place – Chincoteague Pony Drill Team
2nd Place – n/a

MISCELLANEOUS

Buchanan Subaru

1st Place – Vernon McIntosh

2nd Place – Toyland Cruisers

JUDGE’S AWARD – BEST IN SHOW (Best represented “Christmas in Toyland” theme)

Covenant Church Chincoteague

FIRE COMPANY AWARDS:

MOST FIREFIGHTERS IN LINE

1st Place – Atlantic Volunteer Fire & Rescue

2nd Place – Powellville Volunteer Fire Company

MOST EQUIPMENT

Atlantic Volunteer Fire & Rescue

OLDEST EQUIPMENT (MOTORIZED)

Atlantic Volunteer Fire & Rescue

OLDEST EQUIPMENT (NON-MOTORIZED)

Atlantic Volunteer Fire & Rescue

LONGEST DISTANCE TRAVELED

Powellville Volunteer Fire Company

BEST COMPANY OVERALL

Parksley Volunteer Fire Company