By Linda Cicoira

A 17-year-old Cape Charles resident pleaded guilty Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court to two felony charges in connection with the 2022 shooting of another local teenager.

Jalil Naheem Galloway, also known as J-Bird, entered pleas to counts of unlawful wounding and shooting at a vehicle in an agreement with Commonwealth’s Attorney Spencer Morgan. A charge of use of a firearm in a felony was not prosecuted.

The agreement did not include a recommendation for sentencing. Judge W. Revell Lewis III remanded Galloway to the custody of the juvenile justice system and ordered a presentence investigative report through that agency. Sentencing was set for April 6.

Galloway was indicted as an adult on counts of malicious wounding and shooting at an occupied vehicle after an event near Accomac. The 17-year-old victim, who was shot in the chest, said she has been bullied at school since the incident occurred.

A trial in November was continued when it was realized that two of the dozen subpoenaed witnesses for the prosecution failed to show up.

Both Galloway and the female victim are seniors at Northampton High School. The defendant was on house arrest while taking classes through a virtual learning program. Galloway was denied a bond amendment last August that would have allowed him to return to school while awaiting trial.