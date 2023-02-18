By Linda Cicoira

The sentencing of a man convicted of the 2019 sexual abuse of a six-year-old girl, was continued Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court because the defendant found a new lawyer to represent him.

Thirty-year-old Dillion Stanford Ward, of Bloxom, was at the proceeding, but his new lawyer was not available to come from Newport News until March 16. His previous lawyer, Carl Bundick, and Commonwealth’s Attorney Spencer Morgan were informed about the change on the previous day.

Bundick said he did not feel it was proper to represent Ward at a sentencing after learning he had retained another lawyer. Morgan objected to the continuance. Judge W. Revell Lewis III granted the substitution, set the new March date, and allowed Ward to continue to remain free on bond until then. A reason for the change was not disclosed.

While retaining his innocence through an Alford plea, Ward pleaded guilty to the offense in a bargaining agreement with Morgan in 2021. Morgan agreed not to prosecute another charge, object sexual penetration, involving the child.

At that time, Morgan said it was the best outcome because the girl did not have to testify and the defendant was held accountable. He recommended a mid-point of the guidelines for a sentence. The maximum sentence is 20 years in prison and a $100,000 fine.

After being in the care of Ward, the child told her mother what Ward had done. Morgan said Ward texted an apology. “I’m sorry. Good bye. I can’t believe myself after it happened.” Ward told authorities he did not do anything inappropriate and that the girl was touching herself and wanted him to be beside her on a couch.

