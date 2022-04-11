All Head Start centers in both Accomack and Northampton County will be closed for Spring Break beginning, Monday, April 11, 2022 – Monday, April 18, 2022.
Centers will re-open on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Have a safe and wonderful break.
