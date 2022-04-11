1.1990’s Mercury 90 lower unit $100 obo 757-710-5704

2.LF complete junk cars and trucks, title or no title, no keys no problem 757-201-1521

3.brand new Roku Express $20, claw-foot bathtub $125, FREE Upright hair dryer (works on low only) 757-787-7351

4.LF outdoor dog kennel 757-710-2591

5.2021 Carry-On 6x16ft landscape trailer w/ tandem axle, 7,000lbs. capacity, $2,800 obo 757-710-2359

6.LF Golf cart in good running condition for a reasonable price, no bells or whistles necessary 757-999-0083

7.20yr. Old 8×8 Wood shed $150 obo 757-894-3331

8.Silk flower arrangements 757-824-5755

9.FREE Pile of broken bricks, bricks w/ holes, Salt treated stairway railing $150 757-787-3565

10.5 chairs (2 wingback, 1 recliner, 2 lift chairs) 443-735-5132

11.23ft Wellcraft boat w/ new engine 804-436-7350

12.Pig statue w/ chef’s hat, 1,000 old blue mason jars $50 firm, LF colt 45 or high caliber pistol 757-387-7506

13.Missing beagle in Mappsville (black and brown, Foxy) 757-894-8969

14.42in. Flatscreen Samsung TV $60 757-710-8695

15.757-824-0046 LF hood for a 78-80 Chevy pickup 3/4-ton

16.757-442-7249 Maytag Neptune dryer, large capacity $125, must be picked up tomorrow, LF somebody with daffodils and irises

17.8 end Ford tractor, precision water pump, 29gal. Water heater 757-992-3571

18.LF used push mower in good condition 757-894-2481

19.302-519-1311 LF place to rent ASAP, cheap as possible, LF dual axle car trailer 16-20ft, LF work truck cheap as possible

20.LF body for a 42in. Troybilt Riding mower 757-607-7270

21.4 FREE Bantam roosters (to a good home) Text Only 757-710-3192

22.4 aluminum-alloy 18in. Wheels (5×150 bolt pattern) w/ lugs & caps (from a 2017 Toyota Tundra, will fit a Toyota Sequoia) in perfect shape 757-710-1505