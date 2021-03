Spring is almost here and ESCC's 2nd 8-Week Session begins on March 15! We have two "Registration Rally Day" events planned for Tuesday, March 2, and Thursday, March 4. We'll be available from 11am-4pm both days with additional resources ready to assist you with class selection, advising, financial aid, registration, and payment. WE CAN HELP! Email studentservices@es.vccs.edu for details or call 757-789-1720.