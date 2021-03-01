Officer Dominic “Nick” Winum was shot and killed after he initiated a traffic stop in Stanley, Virginia Friday. Winum was an officer for the Town of Stanley but previously was a Virginia State Trooper who was assigned during his career to the Eastern Shore. Winum died when, after a traffic stop, the subject got out of his car and opened fire. According to news reports the subject then fled into a nearby woods and was apprehended hiding in a barn. The subject himself was shot and killed after he made aggressive movements toward the pursuing officers. The shooter was identified as 29-year-old Dakota G. Richards,

Winum was known to many on the Eastern Shore as a dedicated Christian and family man. There were several comments posted on Facebook expressing condolences to his family and community.

