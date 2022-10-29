- Looking for mason to part time install stone veneer to existing concrete block foundation and garage. Good, long term job!!! 609-658-3777
- 2017 Blue Ford Escape 4D 4WD SE 1.5L Ecoboost Engine 31,940 miles. $20,000 OBO 757.787.7376 Driver no longer able to drive.
- Four vintage christening dresses, one satin with matching hat, $ 10 each. French heavy cavalry saber, ca 1850, $ 300. Free vintage love seat, needs work. 757-787-7351
- Looking for an El Camino cowl hood For sale1986 Cutlass roller No motor no transmission, Ready for race motor$2000.00 obo 1979 Short bed c10 roller No motor no transmission Ready for race motor $2,500.00 obo 757-350-9497 after 5pm
- LTB a freezer, LF a small dog for a disabled person 757-710-6493
- Dog to give away to a good home 757-709-3869
- Small flat screen T.V. for sale $25, 757-854-0759
- LF a gas grill in good working condition Text 757-787-2591
- LF an apartment to rent in Accomack County 757-894-0869
- LF wooden shed for homeless cats 757-694-8072
- 1993 Honda Shadow 1100 needs work $500 443-397-2432
- Duro Star DS 4000 S GENERATOR ON WHEELS RUNS GOOD $100 firm 757-919-0321
- Looking to purchase a new or used snowboard. Sizes between a 140 and 148. It’s for my 13 year old. On the shore visiting just today. 540-383-9908
- LF wall paper 757-894-2027
- 2019 Quay on/off road motorcycle $2,500 or trade for a 60″zero turn mower 757-894-5713
- 18 pack eggs $5 per pack 757-387-2008
- Acre of land in Mappsville $29,000 757-710-5238
- 40′ commercial extension ladder $100 757-442-7452
- 2000 ford Ranger p/u Needs transmission line $950 410-422-8973
- 1993 Chevy Corvette 45,000 original miles 804-436-7350
- 1966 Craftsman table saw $75, new Maytag washing machine transmission $100 410-430-9874
- Nissan 4 stroke 9.8 hp. outboard motor for sale 757-642-6888
