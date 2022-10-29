  1. Looking for mason to part time install stone veneer to existing concrete block foundation and garage. Good, long term job!!!  609-658-3777
  2. 2017 Blue Ford Escape 4D 4WD SE 1.5L Ecoboost Engine 31,940 miles. $20,000 OBO 757.787.7376 Driver no longer able to drive.
  3. Four vintage christening dresses, one satin with matching hat, $ 10 each. French heavy cavalry saber, ca 1850, $ 300. Free vintage love seat, needs work.  757-787-7351
  4. Looking for an El Camino cowl hood For sale1986 Cutlass  roller No motor no transmission, Ready for race motor$2000.00 obo 1979 Short bed c10 roller No motor no transmission Ready for race motor $2,500.00 obo 757-350-9497 after 5pm
  5. LTB a freezer, LF a small dog for a disabled person 757-710-6493
  6. Dog to give away to a good home  757-709-3869
  7. Small flat screen T.V. for sale $25, 757-854-0759
  8. LF a gas grill in good working condition Text 757-787-2591
  9. LF an apartment to rent in Accomack County 757-894-0869
  10. LF wooden shed for homeless cats 757-694-8072
  11. 1993 Honda Shadow 1100 needs work $500 443-397-2432
  12. Duro Star DS 4000 S GENERATOR ON WHEELS RUNS GOOD $100 firm 757-919-0321
  13. Looking to purchase a new or used snowboard. Sizes between a 140 and 148. It’s for my 13 year old. On the shore visiting just today.  540-383-9908
  14. LF wall paper 757-894-2027
  15. 2019 Quay on/off road motorcycle $2,500 or trade for a 60″zero turn mower 757-894-5713
  16. 18 pack eggs $5 per pack 757-387-2008
  17. Acre of land in Mappsville $29,000  757-710-5238
  18. 40′ commercial extension ladder $100 757-442-7452
  19. 2000 ford Ranger p/u Needs transmission line $950  410-422-8973
  20. 1993 Chevy Corvette 45,000 original miles  804-436-7350
  21. 1966 Craftsman table saw $75, new Maytag washing machine transmission $100 410-430-9874
  22. Nissan 4 stroke 9.8 hp. outboard motor for sale 757-642-6888