The ESVA Chamber Awards Dinner is an annual celebration open to all members. It includes awards and nomination of new officers and directors. The evening opens with appetizers and cocktails with dinner and awards to follow.

The Annual Dinner is scheduled for July 29th. Nominations for Young Entrepreneur of the Year, Outstanding Citizen of the Year, and Small Business Person of the Year are due by July 8th. These nominations can be done through esvachamber.org

The Chamber Board of Directors is monitoring closely for the safety of our members during this time of COVID-19. If it becomes unsafe on July 29th to hold an in-person Annual Meeting, the Annual Meeting will be held virtually via Zoom. Notification will be sent out ahead of the meeting of any changes. If held virtually, anyone who purchases a ticket to this event will receive a refund for the discounted virtual ticket.