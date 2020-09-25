Private graveside services for Mr. Edward L. Dennis, of Brooklyn, NY, will be conducted on Saturday at 1PM from First Baptist Cemetery, Mappsville, with Pastor Martha Bailey officiating. Arrangements by the Cooper and Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac. Services may be attended virtually at www.cooperandhumbles.com .
