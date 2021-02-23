The Eastern Shore reported two additional COVID-19 hospitalizations Tuesday morning and seven additional COVID-19 test positives. Both Accomack and Northampton reported an additional hospitalization and Accomack was attributed all seven test positives. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 53 tests for a test positive rate of 13.2%.

Virginia reported 1,198 additional COVID-19 test positives with 571 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations increased slightly by 27 to 1,323 statewide.

The fourth consecutive daily death total record was set Tuesday, with Virginia reported 155 additional confirmed deaths and 27 additional probable deaths.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 16,605 test for a test positive rate of 7.2%.

