At Wednesday night’s meeting, the Accomack County Board of Supervisors voted to authorize the County Administrator to enter into an agreement with the Davis Center to serve as the administrator of a program designed to remove dangerous and dilapidated structures in the County.

On October 19, 2022, the Board was briefed on the dangerous building removal pilot project proposed for the Whitesville area.

Overall, feedback from the Board on the design and scope of this new pilot project was extremely positive and the Board indicated its support for staff to bring back a draft agreement for the Board to consider implementing it.

Funding to begin the project is already included in this year’s budget.