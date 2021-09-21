- 2010 Dodge Grand caravan runs and drives great high miles $3200 443-523-5741
- Like new condition Yamaha RS202 stereo receiver, and a Acoustic Audio Subwoofer. Just needs a speaker to make it a full sound system. Willing to sell for $100 724-591-2742
- Punching bag with chain Gold wedding items Size 8.5 shoes women Call or text 757-710-0132
- Vintage Ford 8N tractor 1950-51 $600 OBO needs work 757-442-1060
- Bolens lawn mower/lawn tractor for sale excellent condition Auto drive $325 obo757-270-4840
- Formula 233 21ft cuddy cabin fishing boat in excellent condition ready to go fishing new engine new outdrive new batteries call for price 757-302-5082
- Lf used car with good running dependable motor..less than 100k miles…not too worried about looks..around 2000k cash sale. 854-8215
- Selling baby clothes 3 to 6 months girl clothes and infant shoes will discuss price on baby clothes and also a male gently used pair of men’s shoes Balenciaga shoes size 12 black in color asking 250.00 for them 757-709-1633
- 5 brand new all terrain tires with rims . Come off a 2021 jeep wrangler 245/75/r17 5 lug nut asking $700 brand new tires and rims we just got bigger tires 757-350-5127
- LTB Queen size bed 757-50506456
- House to rent 3br, 2ba $1,200 month $1,200 deposit no smokers, pets section 8 710-5451
- 2008 VW Jetta 709-4544
- Turkeys for sale adult and young 757-817-4722
- 2010 Town & Country van $1,200 757-387-7890
- Lg steamer trunk $30, Microwave $30, Tricycle $25 757-387-7506
- House for sale in Wachapreague, will cut grass 787-7969
- Dbl door stainless fridge $200, John Deere mower $300, Queen size bed/mattress $150 710-5238
- Free wood corner of Jefferson/Monroe st Exmore
- .270 rifle $350, Burning barrels $25 709-4362
- Free sofa 442-0659
- GE Fridge 32 cu.ft. $200 678-2765
- Air flooring nailer $85 , Biscut cutter $50, 3 500 watt lights $20 ea. 894-0823