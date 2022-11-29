- For sale a wheelchair lift for a van or car. Call for price (757)789-5287
- Kates Kupboard has closed. The following items are for sale: paper products, pots and pans, cake pans, ovens, refrigeration, walk in freezer, other freezers, display cases, 20 quart mixers, and more, contact at 757 710 4704 or e mail at [email protected]
- 2000 Buick Regal runs but needs motor work $1,200 obo, 2000 Chevy Tahoe 4×4 runs needs transmission work would make a great work truck $1,500 obo 757-693-1450.
- 2 guitars for sale, no cases: Washburn Lyon 6 string electric, plays well $200, Elezan “Les Paul” body 6 string, electric, plays well$200, buyer is responsible for removal of stickers, can provide pictures, Text only 757-999-7802
- LF burn barrel 757-709-1851
- For sale 1999 Firebird Trans Am, 1988 Grand Marquis call for price 757-709-9876
- 2 245/75R16 tires $15 ea. 757-894-8118
- For sale Cannon 3 in 1 printer, X Box console 757-610-5194
- Generac 1,600 watt generator $2,000 757-373-8858
- 2000 Ford Mustang convertible $3,500, 2002 Honda Rebel m/c $1,700, 2005 Cardinal pop up camping trailer $1,500 757-777-2506
