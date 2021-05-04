1.Whirlpool gas range in very good condition, nothing wrong with it, $100. 18 inch rims, very good condition, $250, brand new tires. Call 757-710-6571

2.Cubie, as seen on TV, pedals to ride while sitting in chair. 757-442-7816 for more information

3. John Deere 42 in riding mower in good working order $500 OBO. Brand new 10×12 vinyl shed still unopened in package $750 OBO. 1-757-270-4840

4. Battery operated brand new motorized handicapped scooter, never used, too large for the home. 757-787-7969

5. Carpet/upholstery steam cleaner, all attachments, all new pumps, $500. 443-735-6078

6. Selling giant collection of Longerberger baskets. Please call after 6 PM any night except Wednesday night. 757-824-6242

7. Aluminum picnic table, came from Tammy’s and Johnny’s, asking $125. 757-999-3333 leave a message if no answer

8. Snapper transmission for a rear engine lawn mower. 757-894-3196

9. LF floating jetski dock, that could possibly hold two jetskis. Appliances for sale. 757-894-3007

10.2008 Hyundai Tuscan, 155,000 miles, $4,300. 443-523-5741

11. Weathertech matt assembly kit, tan, brand new in box $50, for a Chevy Silverado. 757-710-2050

12. Large dog crate, $50, very good condition. Nice sized 4×4 cherry wood cabinet, opens up, $40. Childs bike, for a 10-15 year old, new, $25. 443-880-1331

13. LF house to rent between Eden and Fruitland, MD., can afford $700 a month. 410-913-7413

14. Camper shell for a Dodge 1500 pickup truck, Leary. 17 inch mud tires. 510-365-5495 in Eastville

15. Proform treadmill with heart monitor, $200. 2005 Dodge Stratus also for sale. 757-710-8129

16. Brand new lawnmower battery, $25. LF 22 revolver. 757-709-4362

17. Trash can ‘Toter’ 96 gallons, has wheels, folding lid, brand new, paid $105 asking $45. Rocking chair, over 100 years old, caned bottom and back, $25. Extension mirrors for a pickup, new in the box, paid $80 asking $20. 757-894-0823

18. LF trailer that can hold a backhoe in good shape for a reasonable price. 757-710-0810

19. L/f car or truck reasonably price can need some work will also buy unwanted car sitting in yard friend in need of car. 609-780-4960

20. 30-34 foot camper for sale. 757-710-0595

21. Husqvarna Chainsaw, 16 in. Model # 142. Just serviced, the works, new blade, chain, starter coil, etc. $125. Call or text 434-962-0286

22. Looking for 2 used small windows – size about 19″ x 24″. Call anytime -if no answer, leave a message for me to return your call. 757-665-6391

23. LF junk appliances or scrap metal. 678-2566

24. LF home with some land on the Eastern Shore that can handle 2 horses. Selling 1983 travel trailer. 607-282-4206 currently in upstate New York.

25. LF car port. LF cement blocks. 757-331-0586

26. 2006 JCO popup camper, very easy to set up and pull, great condition, hasn’t been used much, $3,200. 757-824-3723

27. 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis, 107k miles, $2,500 OBO. 757-710-7326

28. Pearl for sale. 757-710-1489

29. LF Goulds water pump. 757-787-2562

