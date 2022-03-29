- Looking to buy a 6×10 or 6×12 enclosed cargo trailer in good condition. please leave message if no answer 757-710-4586
- LF – 2 kayaks OR 1 would be great also 757-999-1664
- LF dark haired kitten. Text anytime, call after 5pm. 757-710-7937
- Chicks for sale $5 a piece 757-710-3192
- Vintage wood stove, $ 50, 757-787-7351
- Looking for a 2-3 bedroom house for rent Northampton county or Accomac county 757-678-2800
- For sale 2001 Chevy Silverado 2500 HD 8.1 engine with Alison transmission POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS TOOL BOX INCLUDED $7,500.00 For sale 1976 bel air 4 door runs and drives No title $1,000.00 obo Looking for 84 thru 86 cutlass supreme Call me any time 757-350-9497
- For sale .22 cal. rifle w/scope 757-993-0362
- 12 steel 55 gal. drums $25 ea., claw foot dining table w/6 chairs $100, 30 oyster cages with accessories $1,000 obo 757-505-6863
- LF cheap work truck, LF place to rent MD., VA., DE., LF 2 axle car trailer 302-519-1311
- Wanted to buy- an empty 55 gallon drum or an old oil tank. 757-710-0438
- Set of fender flares for a Dodge Ram pick up 757-894-3196
- 6 Oak dining chairs $12 710-9391
- Scooter $800 787-7038
- Water heater, residential water pump, 8N Ford tractor 757-992-3571
