1.Duck & chicken hatching eggs also have a goose pair For sale 757-710-3192

2.Looking for 52″ deck for Snapper or Simplicity zero-turn mower. Call or text 757-710-5943.

3.1995 Mercedes Benz convertible. Completely restored five years ago, white with tan leather interior. New motor with low mileage runs well, has couple of cosmetic dings. Needs tire and back brake light, possibly battery..$1000 firm 757-854-8215

4.55 gallon fish tank with stand and decorations for sale $350 for that. Old entertainment center for sale, its made of wood and can fit up to a 50″ tv. it also has a small cabinet with a glass door. Asking $125 or best offer for that. 757-678-2320

5.2 flip phones one z-max phone make offer. fishing poles needs tlc best offer call 757-709-0923

6.Bar room mirrors different brands for sale 757-505-6783

7.2006 Harley Davidson 1200 Sportster $4,900 757-894-3742

8. Exercise bike $75, 2 small animal cages $10 each 757-990-5262

9.For sale..1998 Mercury Grand Marquis..119k miles..one owner non smoker $4500.00 cash 410-430- 7128

10.LF former pet named Wednesday of you own Wednesday call 757-678-3619

11.Baseball cards and encyclopedia for sale 757-710-4885

12. LF under counter microwave 757-709-1633

13.Air conditioner $200, 200 gal. oil tank $200, 125 gal. oil tank $100 757-442-5623

14.LF any and all scrap metal will pick up for free 757-350-5555