- L.F a 2 bedroom house or apartment around 1000/month 757-547-6809
- For sale a wheelchair lift for a van or car. Call for price (757)789-5287
- 2000 Ford Mustang convertible $3,500, 2002 Honda Rebel m/c $1,700 free fire wood 757-777-2506
- John Deere 185 mower needs transmission $200, 5′ tall pony, assortment of shotguns for sale 757-710-5288
- 3 cu. ft. freezer $100, 5 pc. table set, will pick up junk appliances/scrap metal 757-678-2566
- Snapper mower 52″ and Mountain bike both need work $200 for both 757-678-3118
- LF pit bull or French bull dog puppy for free 757-678-3913
- 2019 Quay on/off road m/c 200cc $2,300, 2002 Mazda B3000 4×4 p/u $5,500 50″x10′ utility trailer $500 757-894-5713
- LF a small dog for free or reasonable price for a disabled person 757-710-6493
- LF massaging recliner w/leg massager 757-678-6342
- For sale new deep bath tub, Sony digital video camera, various antiques 757-993-0539
