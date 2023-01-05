- Looking to buy a log splitter. If it needs work or doesn’t run I’m still interested. Also have for sale a heavy duty dog house. Text 757-710-0052
- FREE season firewood come and get it take some take it all FREE Text or call 732-581-9909
- Selling a set of truck tires 75% treat life left size LT 245/70R17 $100 for the set 757-387-7174
- 5’x8′ utility trailer call for price 757-442-3306
- I phone 11 pro $400 757-710-5451
- Mossberg 500A 12 ga. shot gun $250 757-678-6089
- Folding carpentry bench $40, vise $50, wet saw for tile $80 757-894-0823
- American pit bull terrier free to a good home, Remington .22 rifle $200 757-710-5507
- LF scrap metal or scrap appliances will pick for free 757-678-2566
- Empty cardboard boxes to give away for cat shelters 757-787-7542
- LTB commercial hook and line license 757-894-8118
- LF a free minivan or truck 757-678-3913
- LF a child’s car seat 0-12 months old 757-665-5335
- Alexa
- Local News
- Weather
- Swap Shop
- Community
- Shopping Show
- Submissions
- About WESR
- On Demand
Select Page