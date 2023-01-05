  1. Looking to buy a log splitter. If it needs work or doesn’t run I’m still interested. Also have for sale a heavy duty dog house. Text 757-710-0052
  2. FREE season firewood come and get it take some take it all FREE Text or call 732-581-9909
  3. Selling a set of truck tires 75% treat life left size LT 245/70R17  $100 for the set 757-387-7174
  4. 5’x8′ utility trailer call for price 757-442-3306
  5. I phone 11 pro $400 757-710-5451
  6. Mossberg 500A 12 ga. shot gun $250 757-678-6089
  7. Folding carpentry bench $40, vise $50, wet saw for tile $80 757-894-0823
  8. American pit bull terrier free to a good home, Remington .22 rifle $200 757-710-5507
  9. LF scrap metal or scrap appliances will pick for free 757-678-2566
  10. Empty cardboard boxes to give away for cat shelters 757-787-7542
  11. LTB commercial hook and line license 757-894-8118
  12. LF a free minivan or truck 757-678-3913
  13. LF a child’s car seat 0-12 months old  757-665-5335