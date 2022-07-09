  1. 2 hayward 1hp pool pumps the newer one $250 and the older one $150. Hayward sand filter $150 or all three for $400. And pool equipment and supplies various prices call 757 414 3863.
  2. Looking for a battery on/off switch for a boat  410-430-7128
  3. Gas grill with tank and remaining fuel $25. Brass twin headboard $10 Metal wall mounted decorative plate rack $5 443-614-8179
  4. Lady’s 26″ cruiser bicycle  $75 firm  757-710-6779
  5. 2 seat wooden swing free  757-442-2203
  6. 46″ Husqvarna riding mower 757-694-7726
  7. 1 acre land in Mappsville $29,000, 773 Bobcat $10,500, 12,000 BTU a/c $125 757-710-5238
  8. LF washing machine 703-944-7028
  9. 48″ John Deere mower $1,100, 50″ mower $800, 2007 Honda VTX m/c $3,800 757-894-5713
  10. LF a carpenter 757-442-7431
  11. LF house or trailer to rent in MD  410-422-8973
  12. 55 gal. steel or plastic drums for sale, 2-300 ga. totes, LF 42″ bush hog 757-505-6863
  13. McGregor sail boat $500 757-414-0505
  14. 2 26″ Emerson T.V.’s $50 ea. size 10 ladies shoes $10 a pair 757-787-7980
  15. LF wide magnet, LF 42″ John Deere mower deck, used salt treated wood for sale 757-787-2963
  16. LF used video games and consoles 757-709-0509