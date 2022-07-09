- 2 hayward 1hp pool pumps the newer one $250 and the older one $150. Hayward sand filter $150 or all three for $400. And pool equipment and supplies various prices call 757 414 3863.
- Looking for a battery on/off switch for a boat 410-430-7128
- Gas grill with tank and remaining fuel $25. Brass twin headboard $10 Metal wall mounted decorative plate rack $5 443-614-8179
- Lady’s 26″ cruiser bicycle $75 firm 757-710-6779
- 2 seat wooden swing free 757-442-2203
- 46″ Husqvarna riding mower 757-694-7726
- 1 acre land in Mappsville $29,000, 773 Bobcat $10,500, 12,000 BTU a/c $125 757-710-5238
- LF washing machine 703-944-7028
- 48″ John Deere mower $1,100, 50″ mower $800, 2007 Honda VTX m/c $3,800 757-894-5713
- LF a carpenter 757-442-7431
- LF house or trailer to rent in MD 410-422-8973
- 55 gal. steel or plastic drums for sale, 2-300 ga. totes, LF 42″ bush hog 757-505-6863
- McGregor sail boat $500 757-414-0505
- 2 26″ Emerson T.V.’s $50 ea. size 10 ladies shoes $10 a pair 757-787-7980
- LF wide magnet, LF 42″ John Deere mower deck, used salt treated wood for sale 757-787-2963
- LF used video games and consoles 757-709-0509
- Alexa
- Local News
- Weather
- Swap Shop
- Community
- Shopping Show
- Submissions
- About WESR
- On Demand
Select Page