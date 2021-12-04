- 2008 John Deere z425 zero turn serviced and in good shape ready for new grass cutting season $1800 obo 757-302-5082
- Looking for a boat trailer for a 14″ jon Boat. Need an 18′ trailer aprox. No title necessary, not trying to buy hot trailer but not going on public street so no title necessary. Also looking for a Ruin Duck, hen if possible but will take a drake ( No pun Intended ). 757 710 1434.
- LF goats 709-2504
- LF help from carpenter, brick mason 609-658-3777
- taking applications for 2 bedroom trailer for rent $600 757-990-4125
- 2007 Honda VTX 1300 motorcycle $3,500, Kubota mower 36″ $900 894-5713
- Free time shares 757-710-3089 aft 11 am or leave message
- 2 Desk chairs $5 ea. 894-0823
- New 6,500 watt generator $500 442-6669 aft. 6pm
- Push mower $60 678-3619
- LF pick up/car, LF rental 2br 410-422-8973
- COVID-19
- Local News
- Weather
- Swap Shop
- Community
- Shopping Show
- Submissions
- About WESR
- On Demand
Select Page