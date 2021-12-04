  1. 2008 John Deere z425 zero turn serviced and in good shape ready for new grass cutting season $1800 obo  757-302-5082
  2. Looking for a boat trailer for a 14″ jon Boat. Need an 18′ trailer aprox. No title necessary, not trying to buy hot trailer but not going on public street so no title necessary. Also looking for a Ruin Duck, hen if possible but will take a drake ( No pun Intended ). 757 710 1434.
  3. LF goats  709-2504
  4. LF help from carpenter, brick mason  609-658-3777
  5. taking applications for 2 bedroom trailer for rent $600  757-990-4125
  6. 2007 Honda VTX 1300 motorcycle $3,500, Kubota mower 36″ $900  894-5713
  7. Free time shares 757-710-3089 aft 11 am or leave message
  8. 2 Desk chairs $5 ea. 894-0823
  9. New 6,500 watt generator $500  442-6669 aft. 6pm
  10. Push mower $60  678-3619
  11. LF pick up/car, LF rental 2br  410-422-8973