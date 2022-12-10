  1. Tall light wood curio cabinet with light and glass selves excellent condition $150  610-349-5380
  2. For sale Load Rite dual axle roller trailer with title $1,500, Triton Bass Boat trailer 18′-24′ dual axle bunk trailer $1,200  410-491-7337
  3. Druaflame 29″ flameless candle heater $75, Winchester ammo 22 lr 1,000 rounds $75, one tire and rim for sm. utility trailer 5x30x12 $30 757-894-7175
  4. Good used tires, 215 16 R16. All 4 for $80 or Best Offer.  To learn more or questions, please call 757-710-2620.
  5. Jeep pick up tail gate call for price 757-710-4365
  6. 40″ T.V. $60  757-607-6750
  7. For sale 1993 Corvette or trade for a tractor 804-436-7350
  8. 2007 Mazda 3 $4,000 firm can deliver on the shore 443-735-6078
  9. 2 slide in pick up tool boxes, Honda VTX m/c $4,500 or trade for zero turn mower, 1996 Izuzu Rodeo $3,000 757-894-5713
  10. 1997 Chevy Blazer 4×4 $1,200 cash 757-694-8977
  11. For sale a wheelchair lift for a van or car. Call for price (757)789-5287
  12. LTB .38, .357, .45 cal. pistols, LTB old decoys, couch telephone box for sale 757-387-7506
  13. Aluminum hunting dog crate for pickup $200 443-426-7166
  14. For sale 300 gal. totes, 55 gal. plastic drums, 2 camper shells 757-505-6863
  15. New and used women’s clothes sweaters larg and XL, pants size 14-16 757-678-3380