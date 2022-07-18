1. F/s 2010 John deere z425 zero tun new fluids new belts using it to cut grass in excellent running condition 2500.757 302 5082

2. 79 fomula 233 boat running need gone asap make reasonable offer new engine and outdrive starts right up ready to go fishing have all reciepts and clear va titles 609 780 4960

3. L/f late model cars and trucks fast pickup running reasonably priced will consider non running cars must be compete 609 780 4960

4. Women’s Kate Spade leather sandals, black and white, size 8 1/2, between the toe straps with bow and Kate Spade bow charm, new. $ 20. 757-787-7351

5. Non laying Rhode island red hens. $5 each 757-990-5270

6. Maxx Haul Aluminum Car Carrier with ramp $75

100 lb. propane tank $40

Champion 5500 Generator $350 757-919-0321

7. Thirty-inch two-speed Dayton industrial pedestal fan. Non-oscillating, U.S. made. It works well and moves a lot of air. $60.757-695-0294

8. 2002 Ford mustang V6 auto runs and drives great cold ac 164,000 miles $3200 443-523-5741

9. LF conch shells. 508-790-1701

10. 4 17 INCH RIMS FOR f-150 $300 5cc moped $250.. pull behind horse cart $300 350-1867

11. 75 acres of land need farmed in Hacks Neck.. fallow for 3 years…757-567-0613

12. 16 ft lowes john boat..25 hp johnson motor… $5000 obo….couch that reclines on both ends $450 obo…wooden desk $75 obo..757-710-3876

13.. 40 gal electric water heater..$100..757-710-4428

14. plastic bed liner for 6 ft dodge pickup 757-709-2879

15. 10 pc dining room set table dinette china cabinet 6 chairs 2 dividers..2 stting chairs.. computer desk…757-710-5144

16. Canning jars.. pts and quarts.. decoy rig..broadbill and black ducks cork as a set 5 ft round thick pine pedestal table..442-7784

17.cook shack electric smoker smo25 $1200 new..asking $450 wood chips icluded… 757-710-3089

18. tube for towing behind boat ln $50 diamond plate tool box $20 757894-5912

19. lf room to rent or house to share bet Parksley and Melfa or nearby… 757-709-4685

20. 665-6279 5 qyarts if figs $12 or $3 qt… electric weed eater new $25..

21. ceiling fan… name brand.. $30 obo.. no light just fan..works great..757-710-9571

22. 425 zero turn john deere $1200 ready to go… 50 inch columbia 23 hp motor 300 hrs..$800 757-894-5713 07 1300 Honda $3600 accessories great deal 757-894-5713

23. Pedal boat ln..$600 brand new 864-901-6040

24. Small plow with a disc can be pulled with lawn mower… other stuff.. 757-387-7506

25. Vanity Corner Desk.. Swivel chair 757 894-2045..

26. 2 acres of land.. surveyed… good for well and septic.. 2 peavy speakers and peavy amp 757 387-2403

27. Garage full of tools… garden. workers… tools… 301-467-9522 machipongo…

28 46 inch Husquevana 757-694-7726

29. Chicago Electric flex core welder.. welder gloves and helmet $200 757-387-0952 tips included…

30. 15 ft fiberglass boat with 70 hp motor (tohatsu) runs great.. new lights, new floor on galvanized Load Rite Trailer with a spare tire $1500.

also… 14 ft. v pottom aluninum game fisher exc..make offer 757-787-2961 lv msg.

31.LF 3 bedroom home in Accomack County asap… 757-709-1035

