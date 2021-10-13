1.2002 Dodge Dakota 4×4 pickup, runs, transfer case needs work to move, $1,800 757-693-1450
2.Older, wooden sashes w/ wavy glass, 35-40 sashes $5 each 540-539-5488
3.Thompson Center Arms 50cal. muzzleloader, fire hawk, 37 bullets, plenty of caps $100 717-688-1892
4.black pearl necklace set, adult size Halloween costumes 757-710-0132
5.2005 Gallant, doesn’t run, has new parts $1,000 obo 757-607-7664
6.LF female sheep or female goat 757-350-1080
7.2005 Toyota Scion, black, inspected, runs fine, moon roof included, $2,300 410-977-2960
8.LF low mileage Honda CRV 757-414-0074
9.LF Portable CD player 757-694-7226
10.LF burn barrels 757-377-3689
11.Bissell bagless vacuum $25, Hamilton Beach microwave $25, black queen headboard and frame $60 757-694-1635
12.2 matching living room chairs $75, 3 20in. color TVs $20 each, 2 matching nightstands w/ 2 drawers each $45 757-678-7483
13.New queen mattress and box set 757-331-4478
14.burning barrels $25, moving dolley/cart $30, mini fridge $40 757-709-4362
15.24ft pool cover $75, women’s Huffy 26in cruiser bike $75, oak coffee table w/ 4 glass inserts $75 757-302-1010
16.LF fold up stationary bike, simplistic 757-710-0325
17.FREE Living room couch, free-standing drill press, welding helmet call after 5 757-787-2833
18.7 FREE puppies in Accomac 757-709-4651
19.Amazon Fire stick in original box $40 757-894-2434
20.5 thermal-pane windows w/ screens 37.5 x 49in $50 each 607-435-8569
21.washing machine 757-350-0559
22.757-710-5238 40gal. Upright water heater, only used 3 months, clean $150 firm, LF 2007 Pontiac for parts, LF Rottweiler puppy