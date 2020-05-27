1.2005 Pontiac Vibe GT 443-523-5741
2.LF 1 bedroom apartment 709-0271
3.LF table saw 442-3013
4.Pickup truck cap, fits 1999 Chevy 1500 $200 757-710-0198
5.2007 Nissan Quest serious inquiries only 443-289-0103
6.LF parts for an Alice Chandler tractor 710-4365
7.Trailer winch, set of 3 50in cut blades 757-894-3196
8.42in cub cadet riding mower, ready to go 757-787-7969
9.665-6279 4-5 quarts of fresh picked strawberries, Cornish Cross chicks $6 apiece
10.LF somebody who can pick up brush debris 442-3366
11.Commercial stainless steel refrigerator by True, 2 250 gal plastic liquid tanks w/ metal frames $50 apiece, 1 PowerWinch boat trailer winch $100 787-1574
12.4 truck tires 235-75-16 $200, 210 Stihl Chainsaw $75 757-678-2566
13.Mobile home $2,000 obo 709-9255
14.Kitchen table w/ 2 chairs 824-5389
15.Set of adjustable ladder racks $60 757-710-1489
16.Ladder rack for 7ft pickup truck bed 693-1417
17.710-5238 4ft wide Bear box scraped w/ 6 removable teeth $550 firm, Diesel bobcat w/ cage, double sided blades for bucket, pedal and lever action $10,500 firm, 8N Ford tractor w/ 4ft bush hog, works fine, carburetor needs cleaning, heavy duty Foosball table $150 firm