1.LF Truck Topper/Camper Shell 1999-2007, F-250, short bed. 1-757-894-7697

2. GI JOE 12 inch collectables, These are NEW and in the box and sealed. Would make a great christmas gifts. One set is 35 year anniversary with 2 figures and parts, One is called PERILOUS RESCUE, Scuba figure with air tanks and parts, One is called PT Boat Commander, and one is called B17 BOMBER CREWMAM with parts, ALL are NEW in SEALED boxes, I would prefer to sell as a set, but will consider splitting…Please call Michael with questions….PARKSLEY. 1-336-212-8410

3. Steel frame single size bed,with a mattress and boxsprings, its really kinda cute, it in really good shape, and the mattress and boxspring is very clean, never hardly been used, I just want to get it out of my way, or I would ask more for it, $40 dollars for it, text me for questions, 757-694-7975

4. LF dual axel car trailer, 16-20 foot long, cheap as possible. LF used work truck, can need work. 302-519-1311 in Delaware

5. 2 female Guinea hens for sale, 1 1/2 year old, $30, pick up only. 1-757-710-3192

6. 2 really nice hand trucks, heavy duty, made for moving appliances. 757-787-7969 call after 3

7. Looking for a Colt 45 pistol or any 45 caliber I buy old working decoys also looking for a double barrel 20 or 410 gauge shotgun. 1-757-387-7506

8. 1986 cutlas roller, no motor no transmission, ready for race motor, $1,200. 1979 Shortbed c10 pickup roller, racing rims, roll cage, fuel cell etc, no motor no transmission, ready for race motor, $1,700. Looking for propane gas tank. 757-350-9497

9. LF free rotweiler puppy. 757-678-3913

10. Dorm size refrigerator, 2 cubic foot, $40. 540-478-4022 on Chincoteague Island

11. Bissell powered steamer, heavy duty shampooer, $60. 757-665-4051

12. 7 foot disc hare, 3 point hitch, $400. In Painter, 757-709-8480

13. Chevrolet square body 4wd pickup, 1978 K10, rebuilt 350 motor runs excellent, 4 speed, granny gear, AC, chrome bumpers, loaded up silverado, 69k miles, rusty body, sheet metal is rusty, frame is good, for repair or parts, $2000 OBO. 410-422-0157

14. LF new infant car seat. 631-496-0895

15. Woodstove, Appalachian Stove and Fabricator model 30-CD, flat black in color, hardly used, free standing, $500 OBO. 757-331-0606

16. Wheelchair lift for a van or car. Call for price (757)789-5287

17. DuraFlame 29″ Portable LED Electric Flameless Candle Heater. $75. Winchester .22 Long Rifle 40 Grain TARGET/PLINKING (AMMO ONLY) 1,000 ROUNDS. $75. PLEASE Call 757-894-7174 for pictures

18. 250cc 4 wheeler, camouflage, brand new, ridden once, $1,600. 757-993-0718

19.