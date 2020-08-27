  1. Master Force Gas Grill, 5 knobs, igniter, extra burner, three burners, temperature gauge, $50. 757-387-0805 in Parksley
  2. 4×8 tilting utility trailer, no title, $400. 757-894-1523
  3. Upholstered love seat, opens into a bed, beige, clean, $75. Sears riding mower bagging system, $50. 757-665-4784 in Parksley
  4. 2004 Honda Accord, $700 OBO, doesn’t run. Tools for sale. 757-894-1521
  5. Two wooden baby gates, expand, $20 apiece, excellent condition. 757-665-6405
  6. 1987 Chrysler LeBaron, $300 OBO. 757-201-5809 in Exmore
  7. Looking to buy today a 50cc moped, reasonably priced. 757-894-7309
  8. LF spare wheel to fit Chevy Malibu. 757-694-1398 God Bless Charlie Russell Hardest working man in show business
  9. DURASPORT MOLDED HOT TUB – UP TO 4 PEOPLE COMFORTABLY – ADJUSTABLE AIR FLOW, LIGHTS AND CUPHOLDERS.  CURRENTLY INSTALLED SO YOU CAN SEE.  $500.00 OR B/O.  ELECTRIC LAWNMOWER – USED 2 TIMES – GREENWORKS 21″ CUTTER, 13AMP CORDED, BAG INCLUDED.  VERYLIGHT TO PUSH – PAID $180 – NOW $150. HAYWARD POOL FILTERS (2) – USED ON 20X40′ POOL.  GOOD CONDITION, $75.00 EACH OR MAKE OFFER. PLEASE CALL 757-442-4381 FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION OR PICTURES
  10. 2004 Saturn $500.00 247,000 miles Runs perfectly, tags, good tires, ac works. 1-757-999-1664
  11. Sun setting awning, 15 feet wide, $400 OBO. 410-968-1257
  12. LF good used dryer for a reasonable price. 757-710-8329
  13. LF above ground pool w/ working parts 757-999-0083
  14. Free fire wood. 757-710-2318
  15. 2 really nice matching sofa chairs, $40 each or $75 for both. 2 matching night stands with 2 drawers, $25 each, excellent shape. 2 fouton sofas, great shape, fold into your queen size beds, brown in color, $75 OBO. 757-678-7483 leave message if no answer.
  16. LF 2 bedroom house or trailer from Painter to New Church. 757-709-0209
  17. 1995 Harley Davidson 883 Sportster, good condition, 15k original miles, needs tires, $2,500. 1984 Chevy pickup, no rust, super heavy duty, 4 speed, $2,500. 1987 Dodge Ram Pickup, good work truck, needs a headlight switch, $800. 845-282-3485 in northern Accomack.
  18. Waterfront property for sale with home in Quinby. 757-442-5009
  19. Free standing AC, very new, vents through the window, 8k BTU, cools very well, paid $400, asking $250. Shea’s interior lounge chair, less than 6 months old, attractive, biege and black, $40. Text only 757-387-0503
  20. 2012 BMW GTL motorcycle, 46k miles, like new condition, loaded with options, $10,000 OBO. 757-710-0424
  21. 1999 JCO travel trailer, 28 feet long, no slide, private bedroom in front, 3 bunks in back, good condition, AC, heat propane, electric fridge, $2,200 OBO, includes heavy duty hitch. 757-710-5343
  22. LF junk appliances or scrap metal, will pick up for free. 757-678-2566

Eastern Shore Firefighters