1.19ft boat trailer, needs work, has new axle, hubs, springs, & tires $200 obo, 1982 Bluebird School Bus, has 4 bolt Chevy engine, all tires hold air, must be towed away, Chest type freezer 4x4x2, works fine $100 757-710-8606

2.3 bedroom 2 bath home for rent in Melfa, no pets, $1,000 a month, apply at 757-787-8590

3.LF Metal Break for bending aluminum flashing 717-688-1893

4.Bassett dining room set including a table, 4 chairs, a lighted China cabinet $350 obo 757-894-0675

5.Electrolux canister vacuum cleaner, powerful & maintained. Accessories included $425 949-510-1606

6.Toshiba digital toaster oven w/ convection cooking & 9 functions $65 757-663-6917

7.Upright vacuum, color tv, LF microwave 757-331-2598

8.LF center console boat, trailer and motor 607-437-4782

9.3 55gal plastic drums w/ aluminum lids $10 apiece 757-894-0823

10.LF 2 music stands, LF a clarinet in excellent condition 757-710-9576

11.LF small generator for a reasonable price 757-505-6979

12.2006 Cadillac in good running condition $6,500 757-336-6174

13.2 air conditioners in excellent condition, 1500 Frigidaire and 2200, wood stove $200, nylon Gil nets 410-968-2045

14.LF small speaker 678-2244

15.TV exerciser pedal w/ 7 settings 757-442-7816 call after 4

16.757-824-0046 LF 12-4-28 rear tractor tire

17.Dresser $50 757-709-3474

18.White French door refrigerator, works fine, 757-710-3876

19.Robot vacuum, brand new in box $150, trundle bed w/ drawers underneath, white in color $150, Children’s ride-em-als horse toy $150 443-880-1331

20.Burn barrels, LF junk appliances and scrap metal, 678-2566

21.LF used house trailers in good condition 757-894-2028