1. Air conditioner, $20. Air compressor, $30. Microwave, $30. 757-709-3835

2. LF Cheap work truck, cheap as possible, can need a little bit of work. Power washer, just like brand new, $75 OBO. Call in Delaware, 302-509-1311

3. Four rims for sale, 16 inch Chevy, 6 lug. New cinder blocks, 50 or so. 757-331-1911

4. For sale – Antique Lane Cedar Chest asking $60. Used Goodyear tires size 225/60R/16 $40. One used BF Goodrich LT 245/75R/17 tire $30. Call 757-710-4432

5. Hard body carry on suitcase, $35. 3 in 1 vacuum cleaner that is lightweight, $25. Hamilton Beach Food Processor, $30. All items are new and still in the box. I can send pictures. 1-410-251-9040

6. 2 brand new items: 18 inch Poulan chainsaw. Brand new gas hot water heater, American Proline. 757-678-2854 to discuss prices

7. In search of: store displays, jewelry displays, clothing racks, etc. 1-757-709-9609

8. Dog Kennel, 10 by 6 Galvanized Metal. 4 Pieces, one with gate opening. Great condition. $150. 1-757-678-7218

9. Commercial Type 2 Aluminum Extension ladder, 36 feet, great cond, $ 150. 757-678-7218

10. 1993 Suburban K2500 454 $1,500, 187,000 miles, runs well, no rust, needs Tranny rebuild, won’t shift past 2nd gear, new in last 5 years Fuel Pump, Throttle Body, Distributor, Plugs/Wires/Coil Front calipers/rotors/pads Radiator/AC Condenser AC Compressor Wiper Circuit Board Engine Computer Transmission Valve Body Transmission Shift Solenoids Transmission Wiring Harness Vehicle Speed Sensor Transmission Speed Sensor. 1-804-301-6635

11. Wheelchair lift that hooks onto a van. I’m asking for $1000.00 or best offer. 2 wheelchair ramps one of them is 5ft. and the other is 10ft. I’m asking $300 or best offer for the 5ft. ramp and $600 or best offer for the 10ft. ramp. (757)789-5287 ask for Sandy.

12. Riding lawnmower, Troybilt, no deck, $250 OBO. 757-694-1236

13. LF home to rent between Exmore and Keller, could be a little further, for a reasonable price. 757-630-1995 or 757-710-7049

14. Riding lawn mower, Husqvarna, $300 OBO in good running condition. 757-693-1417

15. Brand new hot water heater, gas, reasonable price. Brand new chain saw. 757-787-7969

16. 24,000 BTU AC, $125. On Turkey Run Road, 1+ acre of high land for sale, $29,000 firm. Complete temporary electric service set up, salt treated 4×4 with supports, meter box, service box, $325. 757-710-5238

17. Small ice maker, 12 inches tall by 8 inches wide, $75. Small refrigerator, dorm fridge, $75. Electric bike, 2 spare batteries, big tires, mens, $200. 757-710-9907

18. LF patch a hole in roof for cheap. 757-350-9684

19. 2 year old Australian cattle dog, free to a good home. 757-894-7564

20. 3 bedroom house in Belle Haven for sale, $25,000, owner financing. 757-414-0429

21. LF 2-3 bedroom home in Accomack County, need ASAP. 757-709-2163

