1.Brand new inversion table, never used $75, assembly required 757-824-6320

2.Wurlitzer Spinet piano $100, buyer must move 804-651-0703

3.John Deere 111 riding mower, needs work $150, vintage Suzuki FA50 moped, needs work $150 757-442-2465

4.14ft Tracker Grizzly 2012, model 1448, trailer, new wobbler rollers, 4 blade prop, new bilge pump $8,850 757-894-1892

5.LF 4wd extended cab Ford Ranger pickup 709-4362

6.brand new towel dispenser, tree limb clippers, pole saw, 757-787-7969

7.757-678-6465 cast iron fireplace, propane powered $200

8.1998 Harley Davidson sportster $2,000 obo, title included 757-894-9703 ask for Travis or Mark

9.oil/electric furnace $600 w/ tank 709-1096

10.LF used cabin cruiser, LF swimming pool slide 703-399-9614

11.LF small dog 757-350-0652

12.Room for rent 710-4752

13.2 matching living room chairs $25 each, 2 microwaves $20 each, 2 night stands w/ 2 drawers $20 each 757-442-1309

14.LF junk appliances and scrap metal 757-678-2566

15.3 6gal boat gas tanks $25 apiece or all for $65 3, several life jackets 757-710-1571

16.Sony boom box $15, excellent shape, LF home between Princess Anne, Maryland & Eden, Maryland 410-913-7413