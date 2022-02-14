1.LF used moped in good condition 757-505-6498

2.Propane heater, free-standing 757-331-1911

3.Set of 4 Firestone truck tires, size LT245-70-r17, 50% tread, asking $200 obo 757-387-7174

4.LF claw feet for an old bath tub 757-442-9702

5.18in. Universal rims $500 obo 757-709-4287

6.302-519-1311 2004 Chevy Silverado 1500, tagged in Delaware, 5.3 V8 engine, $1,900

7.2hp 40psi air compressor on wheels 757-505-6783

8.2 bags of Depends underwear 757-678-3230

9.4 245-70-17 tires, 6.5×16 utility trailer, LF junk appliances and scrap metal 757-678-2566

10.GE Refrigerator freezer $150, Diamond plate tool box, baskets 757-894-8118 call after 6

11.LF 1992 Chevy pickup for parts 757-678-6807

12.410-726-7007 HughesNet satellite equipment

13.2011 Chevy Traverse 757-678-3840

14.guitar Alvarez model AJ-60SE, full body cutaway acoustic/electric, hardly used, case included $250 941-237-1581 (located in Exmore)

15.Chicks for sale, available after Monday, asking $5 apiece 757-710-3192

16.Black walnuts 757-894-3196

17.Small dresser w/ 2 drawers $80, 757-709-1522

18.~2,000 Various sports trading cards, selling the whole lot for $50, guaranteed worth more than $50, 33.5ft camper trailer frame $100 757-990-5849

19.Brand new Rolling machine $100 757-442-4925 call after 4:30