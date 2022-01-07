1.2005 Chevy Malibu, white in color, 4 door, V6, automatic, like new, well maintained, new inspection as of Jan. 6, 2021, asking $3,100 obo, serious inquiries only 757-710-8606

2.LF Turkey’s 757-710-3192

3.New Desktop PC $260, LF puppy, LF person to remove tree limbs 757-387-0650

4.24in. Mountain bike $20, LF 20ft of 1/2in. steel re-bar and foundation bolts,410-430-7128

5.FREE 100 Year old Upright piano w/ bench, painted cream, in excellent condition 804-937-9733

6.Set of 4 Firestone truck tires size LT245-70-r17 w/ 50% tread, asking $200 obo 757-387-7174

7.LF claw feet for an old bath tub 757-442-9702

8.Evinrude 30hp short shaft motor w/ tiller arm and stainless steel prop $425 obo, Wood furnace w/ $1,300 worth of duct work $1,250 obo, Brand new 4in. well auger w/ 33ft of extension pipe 757-894-9230

9.18in. Universal rims $500 obo 757-709-4287

10.LF late model cars or trucks, running or not, for a reasonable price 609-780-4960

11.JFK 30th anniversary Half dollar collection 1994 Deluxe edition w/ certificate of authenticity $65 757-710-3093

12.20in bobcat backhoe bucket $450, various bales of hay $4 a bale 757-894-5713

13.newborn baby girl’s clothes, some still have tags $25, full size inflatable mattress $40 442-4241

14.LF refrigerator, something reasonable, LF information on Mana Hall 757-894-9584

15.4 tires size 17, brand new 757-665-4342

16.20in 6 lug rims, brand new tires $700 757-894-1937

17.1999 Pontiac Bonneville 757-710-5093

18.LF rim for a 2000 Ford Ranger, size 235-75-r16, LF car within price range of $1,000-$1,500, LF hose w/ coil 410-422-8973

19.Sofa, chocolate brown velour w/ leather trim, only used 2 months, 6 seat long, matching chair included $400, set of 5 275-65-20 truck tires w/ 99% tread $400, various pieces of musical equipment 757-710-1490

20.goats for sale 757-710-3913

21.Diesel Ford tractor w/ 5ft box scrape $6,500 757-710-3455