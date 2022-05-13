- 2007 Volkswagen Passat Wagon needs work $1,600.00 CASH 757-414-0074 leave phone number on answering machine
- Wheelchair lift that hooks onto a van $1,000.00 or best offer. 2 wheelchair ramps one of them is 5ft. $300.00 or best offer. 10ft. ramp $600.00 or best offer. (757)789-5287 ask for Sandy.
- 2000 Ford Mustang convertible $4,500, Lincoln Towne car $2,300, 2006 Ford Escape $1,900 obo 757-777-2506
- LF 2 used crab pots 757-387-0491
- LF Dean Savage to call 757-894-8685
- Kate Spade purse $60, Mika Coors purse $60, coach wallet $25 757-710-0590
- LF sleeper sofa or couch 757-894-0113
- LF 2006-08 Pontiac GTG6 for parts, 12’x20′ carpet w/pad $125, 3 pieces of antique furniture 757-710-5238
- Varity of flip phones $25 ea., fluorescent 8′ bulbs $2 ea., set of 275/60-20 tires $250 757-710-1490
- 1994 Plymouth mini van $1,700 410-422-8973
- LF 2 double hung windows 2’x3′ 410-419-9574
- LF room to rent Melfa-Parksley, Chevy motor short block 757-709-4685
- Fresh brown eggs $3 doz. or 2 for $5 757-665-6279
- LF camper for 3-6 people $1,000to $1,200 range 757-990-5332
