Wyllie Budd Thornton, 87, wife of the late Leonard Edward “Buddy” Thornton and a resident of Wachapreague, VA, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020, at her residence. A native of Wachapreague, she was the daughter of the late Ted Walter Mears and the late Elizabeth Taylor Budd Mears. She was a retired library assistant for the Eastern Shore Public Library, drove the book mobile, worked in the cafeteria at Belle Haven School, drove a bus for Accomack County Schools, was the former Mayor of Wachapreague, and a member of Hollies Baptist Church.

She is survived by three children, Edward Lee Thornton and his wife, Angel, of Sun City, AZ, Brenda T. Ashby and her husband, Cecil, of Belle Haven, VA, and Nathan L. Thornton and his wife, Sandra, of Wachapreague; three grandchildren, Jeffrey Ashby, Zachary Thornton, and Rachel Large; numerous nieces and nephews; and two dear friends, Miles Barnes and Colette Nelson. She was predeceased by two brothers, Richard Walter Mears and Raymond Budd; and four sisters, Mary Brittingham, Elizabeth Showard, Ella Guy, and Beatrice Larmore.

To honor her request no public service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hollies Baptist Church, P.O. Box 7, Keller, VA 23401 or Eastern Shore Public Library, P.O. Box 360, Accomac, VA 23301.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.

.