Funeral services for Vivian Johnson of Denton MD will be held on Saturday at 12 noon at New Beginnings U.M. Church, Ridgely, MD. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Church. Interment will be at New Union United Methodist Cemetery, Goldsboro, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Hurlock, MD.
